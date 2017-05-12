Minnis sworn in as prime minister

Dr. Hubert Minnis was sworn in as the prime minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas Thursday night during a short ceremony at Government House.

In his first speech as prime minister, Minnis pledged to uphold the ideals of the country. He said Bahamians from all walks of life joined “hands and hearts” to chart a new course for country.

“I again thank the Bahamian people for reposing their trust in my party,” Minnis said. “We will honor this trust with an unwavering commitment to good governance, the rule of law, transparency and accountability.

“We will respect the constitution and we will abide by the longstanding and tested conventions of our parliamentary democracy.”

Minnis and the Free National Movement (FNM) beat the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). He said today represents a “new day” in The Bahamas and also thanked his colleagues for reposing their confidence in him as prime minister.

“In turn, I pledge an unwavering commitment of congeniality, collaborative and collective responsibility. Ours is an extraordinary system of governance.

In his seven-minute speech, Minnis also pledged to serve with integrity.

“We commit ourselves to the common good to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he said. “We rely on the blessings of almighty God, who is the source of all power and grace.”

Minnis also thanked his wife Patricia as well as family and friends.

Minnis is the fourth prime minister in an independent Bahamas.



