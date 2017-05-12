CARICOM observers slam voter registration process

Election observers from CARICOM rated the country’s electoral process on polling day a nine out of 10, putting the country at the top of the Caribbean Community in that regard.

However, the outdated registration process and voter registration card puts the country behind every one else in the Caribbean in those respects.

“There are two distinct areas as far as I am concerned in relation to where you are,” said Orrette Fisher, deputy chief of mission.

“Polling day activities, forward, those are fine, but leading up to polling, the registration process and so on, I think there is a lot that can be done in that area.”

On Election Day the CARICOM team visited 223 polling stations in 20 constituencies and monitored the opening of the poll, the voting process, the closing of the poll and the counting of ballots.

In their preliminary statement on the activities of the day, the CARICOM team said the activities prior to polling day tended to cast a shadow over the electoral process.

Chief of the CARICOM Mission Josephine Tamai, pointed specifically to the unexpected change in the parliamentary commissioner just days before the election, but insisted that “this did not seem to have affected the quality of the election”.

She cited that the expansion of the categories of people eligible to vote in the advance poll ultimately contributed to an unforeseen increase in the workload at the Parliamentary Registration Department, resulting in difficulty in producing the advance poll register.

The advance poll was described as a “chaotic scene” due to the last-minute change to the number of voting locations, resulting in hundreds of voters cramming the area surrounding the entrance to the Kendal G. L. Isaacs National Gymnasium.

There was also an hours-late start to the electoral process due to the late arrival of ballot boxes, and some people’s names did not appear on the register and they were denied the opportunity to vote that day.

Tamai said yesterday that the introduction and use of modern technology in the registration process would be able to address the issues of the pre-election activities, including late publication of the advance poll register, voters’ inability to confirm beforehand whether their names appeared on the advance polling list and the incorrect polling station number being written on voter’s cards.

A full report will be made in the coming weeks that will include recommendations on the implementation of modern technology in the registration process, an independent boundaries commission and campaign financing regulations aimed at strengthening the electoral process.



