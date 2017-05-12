Directed acquital in murder case

After spending a year in prison on murder and attempted murder charges, Richard Brown is now a free man after prosecutors offered no evidence against him yesterday.

A jury was seated earlier this week to try Brown for the May 18, 2016, murder of Davano Decosta and the attempted murder of Shavano Rahming.

However, Rahming, the only eyewitness to the crime, reportedly recanted his witness statement, forcing prosecutor Eucal Bonaby to offer no evidence.

As the jury was already seated, Senior Supreme Court Justice Stephen Isaacs directed the jury to acquit Brown.

Decosta and Rahming were standing in front of a home on Burial Ground Corner when two gunmen approached and fired several shots at them before fleeing on foot.

Decosta was pronounced dead on the scene and Rahming was taken to hospital for treatment.

Sonia Timothy appeared for Brown.



