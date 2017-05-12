Some PLP candidates react to losses

After the wipeout of former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MPs on Wednesday, several who lost their seats expressed surprise while defending their records and said the crushing defeat was more of a referendum on the government.

Former Pinewood MP Khaalis Rolle is among them.

Yesterday, Rolle, who assured he felt fine after his loss, said he worked selflessly in his community for years and formed bonds with his constituents.

“The people have spoken,” he said.

“They made a decision on who they would like to lead them for the next five years.

“We now have five years to rebrand the party and to make sure we align ourselves with the needs of the Bahamian people.

“I didn’t go in there with expectations beyond my constituency.

“Obviously, I know the last PLP adminstration did some good things.

“There were a lot of things we needed to do.

“I’ve said this publicly before.

“The expectation of the voters today is a lot higher.”

As for the outcome, he said, “I’m surprised.

“We thought we had a lot of support.

“There are very few people who can criticize the work I did in Pinewood legitimately.

“We’ve worked extremely hard and we have evidence to prove that.

“So we think it went beyond just one constituency.

“Strongholds like Fox Hill, Golden Gates, Tall Pines and Yamacraw [had] very strong MPs with strong track records, so this was beyond any one constituency by my estimation.

“This was just a referendum on the entire government.”

The FNM’s Reuben Rahming secured nearly 2,300 votes compared to Rolle who acquired just over 1,600 votes.

The PLP currently has only one seat on New Providence — Englerston.

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller also lost his seat.

The FNM’s Don Saunders toppled Miller.

During an interview yesterday, Miller said he and other “good” PLP MPs were collateral damage in the election.

He said many of his constituents warned that the party would lose if the PLP didn’t get rid of former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

“In the convention, we had it set up where [former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis] and Alfred Sears would’ve been a one/two ticket, then Brave said, ‘We will break the party up,’” Miller told The Nassau Guardian. .

“We realized that Christie had the majority in that convention… I guess no one wanted bloodshed or people going nuts in there.

“Everybody backed off.

“That was the gravest mistake we made.”

In North Andros and the Berry Islands, former MP Dr. Perry Gomez lost to the FNM’s Carlton Bowleg Jr. by over 100 votes, according to unofficial results.

Gomez told The Guardian, “The people have clearly spoken.

“Yes, I am shocked.

“I am very shocked by the results.

“Overall, I was not expecting that.”

Some other PLP candidates simply expressed thanks for the opportunity.

Former Seabreeze MP Hope Strachan lost her seat to the FNM’s Lanisha Rolle by over 1,000 votes.

In a post on Facebook, she simply wrote: “Thank you Seabreeze. #ForwardTogetherBahamians.”

PLP candidate for Free Town Wayne Munroe lost the race to become the constituency’s MP to the FNM’s Dionisio D’Aguilar.

Also in a message on Facebook, he wrote: “I take this grand opportunity to thank the greatest constituency ever for the love and support you’ve shown to my family and I.

“I offer my congratulations to Mr. Dionisio D’Aguilar and the entire Free National Movement.

“May the Lord continue to guide and bless the people of Free Town and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”



