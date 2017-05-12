Miller concerned about Christie’s mental state

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said yesterday there was a plan by a group of Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) members to get rid of party leader Perry Christie during the PLP’s convention in January.

Miller claimed that the plan fizzled after key members, including former Deputy Prime Minister Brave Davis, backed out.

Miller said Davis and others feared a move to overthrow Christie would create massive disunity in the party given the tremendous support that Christie enjoyed.

Christie, who represented the Centreville constituency since 1977, lost to Free National Movement candidate Reece Chipman, and the PLP suffered the worst defeat of an incumbent party in recent history.

“In the convention we had it set up where Brave and Alfred Sears would’ve been a one/two ticket. Then Brave said we will break the party up,” Miller told The Nassau Guardian.

“We realized that Christie had the majority in that convention…I guess no one wanted bloodshed or people going nuts in there.

“Everybody backed off. That was the gravest mistake we made.”

Many political pundits said the PLP’s loss is more of a rejection of its leader than the acceptance of the FNM.

Miller said he and other good PLP MPs were collateral damage in this election. He said many of his constituents warned that it would happen if the PLP didn’t get rid of Christie.

“Obviously the hate and disgust for him was so great,” Miller said. “...People would tell me, ‘Mr. Miller, I love you, but I hate your damn leader. There’s no way I’m going back with your leader’.”

Miller said he sought to separate himself from Christie but it was not enough.

Christie, 73, said he wanted to remain on to finish the work he started.

Miller said he is concerned about Christie’s mental state following his devastating loss.

“You know what it is to lose for the first time in 43 years and what kind of blow that is?” Miller asked. “…You have two prime ministers (former prime ministers the late Sir Lynden Pindling and Hubert Ingraham), even in their darkest hour, they didn’t face what he faced.”

Both Sir Lynden and Ingraham won their seats when they lost the government.

Miller said Christie would now exit the political stage with his tail between his legs.

“I have never seen it before in my life,” he said.

Miller said had Christie shown some strength by disciplining MPs whose actions were not parliamentary, the PLP would have stood a better chance.

He pointed to the controversy surrounding former Marathon MP Jerome Fitzgerald in the days leading up to the election.

In emails dating back to 2013, Fitzgerald solicited brokerage, trucking and limousine contracts from then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian with the resort.

He later admitted to “seeking his (Izmirlian) assistance” for “some work” on behalf of his father, the founder of Bahamas Cargo & Logistics.

Fitzgerald lost his seat by over 300 votes.

Although ballots in several constituencies were being recounted, the PLP only managed to win four seats: Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador (Davis); Englerston (Glenys Hanna-Martin); Mangrove Cay and South Andros (Picewell Forbes) and The Exumas and Ragged Island (Chester Cooper, a political newcomer).

Miller said the opposition has effectively been rendered useless, though he added that the four-member team would undoubtedly do its best.



