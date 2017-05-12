Date:
Two accused of attempted murder
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
Published: May 12, 2017

A 31-year-old man and a teenager were yesterday denied bail after they were charged with attempted murder and causing damage.

Gregory Newbold, of Ida Street, and a 17-year-old boy, of Charles Vincent Street, are charged with the May 6 attempted murder of Thorne Boodle.

They are also accused of causing damage to a 2002 Chevy Tahoe during the incident.

They were not required to enter pleas to the charges when they made their initial appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Subusola Swain.

They were remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until June 26 when the case will be fast-tracked to the Supreme Court by a voluntary bill of indictment.


