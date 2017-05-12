A look at results in the Family Islands

The Free National Movement (FNM) won seven of the 10 Family Islands seats in Wednesday’s general election.

These do not include Grand Bahama, where the FNM won all five seats.

MICAL was called for the FNM’s Miriam Emmanuel over former Minister of Agriculture V. Alfred Gray, but the margin of victory was unclear up to press time.

The FNM’s Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe beat former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe by over 100 votes.

Frederick McAlpine, the FNM’s candidate for Pineridge, unseated former Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville.

The margin of victory was over 300 votes.

Reuben Rahming, who got 2,283 votes, whipped former Minister of State for Investments Khaalis Rolle, who received 1,654 votes.

The DNA’s Lincoln Bain, who joined the party after missing out on the FNM’s nomination for the seat, got 380 votes.

FNM candidate for Central and South Abaco James Albury beat the PLP’s Eva Bain by over 700 votes.

Albury received 1,696 votes compared to Bain’s 901.

The DNA’s Ruth Flowers got 65 votes.

The FNM also recaptured North Abaco.

Darren Henfield, the FNM’s candidate, crushed Renardo Curry by more than 700 votes.

Curry beat the FNM’s Greg Gomez in the 2012 by-election after former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who had won the seat, resigned from frontline politics.

FNM candidate Carlton Bowleg beat former Minister of Health Dr. Perry Gomez by more than 100 votes in North Andros and the Berry Islands.

Michael Pintard, the FNM’s candidate for Marco City, beat the PLP’s Norris Bain by over 1,000 votes.

In North Eleuthera, Howard Rickey Mackey beat the PLP’s Clay Sweeting by more than 200 votes.

FNM Central and South Eleuthera candidate Hank Johnson took the seat with 1,742 votes.

The PLP’s Clifford Scavella, the former commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, got 1,679.

DNA candidate Derek Smith got 32 votes.

Central Grand Bahama was an overwhelming win for FNM candidate Iram Lewis.

He won by more than 1,500 votes.

FNM Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest crushed the PLP’s Preston Cooper by over 2,000 votes in East Grand Bahama.

He got 3,679 votes.

Cooper received 1,626 votes and DNA candidate Elkanah Pinder got 261 votes.

Adrian Gibson, the FNM’s candidate for Long Island, received 882 votes, defeating PLP candidate Glendon Rolle, who got 528 votes, and incumbent Loretta Butler-Turner, who received 247 votes.

Butler-Turner, who was leader of the Official Opposition before Parliament dissolved, ran as an independent after her FNM nomination was revoked.

The move came after she and a group of FNM MPs wrote to the governor general to remove FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as leader of the opposition.

The PLP won three seats on the Family Islands and one more seat on New Providence.

PLP Deputy Leader Philip Brave Davis held onto Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador over the FNM’s Gadville McDonald and the DNA’s Samuel Joseph.

Davis had 298 more votes than McDonald.

The PLP deputy got 844 votes to McDonald’s 546, while Joseph only received seven votes.

In The Exumas and Ragged Island constituency, political newcomer Chester Cooper beat the FNM’s Navarro Bowe by 134 votes.

Cooper received 1,319 votes compared to 1,185 for Bowe.

Mangrove Cay and South Andros remained gold with incumbent Picewell Forbes.

Forbes won by 123 votes over the FNM’s candidate Zendal Forbes for that constituency.

Picewell Forbes received 741 votes; Zendal Forbes 618 votes; independent candidate Sharmie Farrington-Austin got 73 and the DNA’s candidate Cyril Miller got 15.

In 2012, Picewell Forbes won by 167 votes over independent candidate Whitney Bastian, and 260 votes over Ron Bosfield, the FNM’s candidate.



