A look at the numbers

Key members of the Christie administration were slaughtered in Wednesday’s general election that saw Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis elected as the fourth prime minister of The Bahamas.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie and ministers Dr. Bernard Nottage, Jerome Fitzgerald, Shane Gibson, Melanie Griffin, Hope Strachan, Fred Mitchell, Michael Halkitis and Kenred Dorsett all lost their seats. Also losing their seats were former ministers V. Alfred Gray, Dr. Michael Darville, Obie Wilchcombe and Dr. Perry Gomez.

Centreville presented a tough battle.

FNM candidate Reece Chipman won the seat by seven votes over Christie.

Chipman got 1,900 votes to Christie’s 1,893.

DNA candidate Celi Moss got 139 votes.

Leading up to Election Day, Christie made the case that voting for the FNM meant uncertainty for the future of The Bahamas.

He claimed the FNM was a party controlled by foreign interests.

He also warned that Minnis was unprepared for the role of prime minister.

In Bains Town and Grants Town, another PLP stronghold, the FNM’s Travis Robinson got 1,392 votes, beating Nottage, who received 896.

DNA candidate Brenda Harris got 154 votes and independent candidate Allan Bain got 20 votes.

Romauld Ferreira, the FNM’s candidate in Marathon beat Fitzgerald by several hundred votes.

FNM candidate for Golden Gates Michael Foulkes got 2,373, unseating Gibson, who secured 1,816, a margin of nearly 600 votes.

The DNA’s Rudolph Dean got 276 votes.

Elsworth Johnson, the FNM candidate for Yamacraw, beat Griffin by more than 700 votes.

FNM Seabreeze candidate Lanisha Rolle, a former senator, beat Strachan by more than 1,000 votes and DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer by 2,100 votes.

Shonel Ferguson, the FNM’s candidate for Fox Hill, took down Mitchell by more than 200 votes.

There was some uncertainty surrounding her victory up to yesterday evening, but a recount confirmed the win in the FNM’s column.

Ferguson, who lost to Mitchell in 2012, got 2,444 votes.

Mitchell received 2,198 votes.

Vaughn Miller, the FNM’s candidate for Golden Isles, got 3,371 votes beating Halkitis, who received 2,057.

The DNA’s candidate Stephen Greenslade got 544 votes.

The FNM’s Frankie Campbell beat Dorsett in Southern Shores.

Campbell received 2,589 votes to Dorsett’s 1,728.

The DNA’s Randy Butler got 275.

In all, the FNM won 35 seats, while the PLP won four.

Minnis, the new prime minister, soundly defeated PLP candidate Reneika Knowles and DNA candidate Arinthia Komolafe, both political newcomers, in Killarney.

As some of the first few polling divisions came in for Killarney, Minnis was ahead by over 400 votes.

That gap widened as the night went on.

He won with 4,163 votes, more than three times the 1,087 votes Knowles received.

Komolafe got 422 votes.

FNM Mount Moriah candidate Marvin Dames beat the PLP incumbent Arnold Forbes by over 700 votes.

D. Halson Moultrie, the FNM’s candidate for Nassau Village, got 2,554 votes, beating the former Deputy Speaker of the House Dion Smith, who got 1,602.

The DNA’s Mario Lockhart received 348 votes.

In Fort Charlotte, another seat that was closely watched, the FNM’s Mark Humes won over the PLP’s Alfred Sears by several hundred votes.

Humes, the former DNA chairman, lost his bid for the seat on the DNA’s ticket in the 2012 general election.

Freetown was a blow out for the FNM’s Dionisio D’Aguilar, who received 2,390 votes to attorney Wayne Munroe’s 1,379.

The DNA’s Karen Davis got 156 votes, while the Bahamas National Coalition Party’s (BNCP) Andrew Stewart received 75 votes.

Jeff Lloyd, the FNM’s candidate in South Beach, received 2,893 votes, taking down the PLP’s Cleola Hamilton, the incumbent.

Hamilton got 1,284 votes.

Former FNM Cabinet minister Brensil Rolle beat former House of Assembly Speaker Dr. Kendal Major by 780 votes.

Rolle secured 2,392 votes; Major 1,612 votes; DNA candidate Youri Kemp received 300 votes and BCP Servant Leader S. Ali McIntosh got 25 votes.

Desmond Bannister, the former minister of education under the Ingraham administration, beat former Minister of State for National Security Keith Bell by more than 1,300 votes in Carmichael.

Bannister got 2,965 votes compared to Bell’s 1,584.

DNA candidate Buscheme Armbrister got 337 votes.

Former Senator Dr. Duane Sands, who lost his bid for the Elizabeth seat twice, beat former Senator Alex Storr by over 1,000 votes.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Brent Symonette, the FNM’s candidate in St. Anne’s, got nearly four times as many votes at the PLP’s candidate Dr. Charles Clarke, based on preliminary results.

FNM candidate Shanendon Cartwright won St. Barnabas over the PLP’s Cheryl Bazard and the DNA’s Gerrino Saunders.

Cartwright received 1,834 votes, Bazard 1,273 and Saunders got 139.

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller was also unseated by the FNM’s Donald Saunders.

The FNM won seven of the 10 Family Island seats.

The FNM also won all five seats in Grand Bahama.

Former Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin was the last PLP standing on New Providence, though the margin of victory was unclear up to press time.

Results, with the exception of two polls, showed Hanna-Martin up by 165 votes.

Officials at the Parliamentary Registration Department were, however, awaiting results of a recount, including polling divisions two and 11.



