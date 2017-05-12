Centreville recount ‘unlikely’ to change outcome

Free National Movement (FNM) attorney Michael Scott said yesterday former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s attorneys are acting “appalling” in their attempt to acquire votes during the recounting of ballots for the Centreville constituency.

Christie has represented the constituency since 1977 and has led the former governing party, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) since 1997.

In the unofficial results of Wednesday’s momentous election, which left many in awe, Christie lost to the FNM’s Reece Chipman by seven votes.

According to the Parliamentary Registration Department, the unofficial results revealed that Christie secured 1,893 votes while Chipman received 1,900.

During the recount at Columbus Primary School yesterday morning, Scott told The Nassau Guardian, “It’s very tense.

“The representatives of the PLP are essentially grandstanding.

“They’re taking every technical objection they can conceive of.

“It’s really, in my view, respectfully, appalling.

“One would have expected the former prime minister, after 40 years, to certainly have just conceded the race.

“I can’t see him going back to Parliament, even if he is able to claw out or eke out a victory on a recount, which I don’t think he’s going to do.

“In fact, in the one poll I was present for in the recount, we gained a vote.

“This is a process which is going to take all day, but so be it.”

Chipman told The Guardian that he is extremely pleased with the support he received in the area.

He said it was clear that “the people were tired”.

“It speaks a lot to governance,” said Chipman, making reference to the 35 of 39 seats secured by the FNM.

“It speaks a lot to [the PLP] administration and the future of their administration.

“The people of The Bahamas just said ‘no’ to the party.

“Saying no is one thing, but looking forward to and accepting a new way of thinking, a new generation of leaders, a change team, was something else the electorate thought to be important.”

Chipman stressed that he did not campaign against Christie, but to change a system that did not work for the constituents of Centreville or Bahamians in general.

He said if by chance the unofficial results have drastically changed and Christie becomes the MP, it would be up to the party to determine whether to fight the battle in election court or not.

He said he trusts the seasoned team of attorneys that are representing him and the party.

During Chipman’s ratification last November, incoming Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said, “Reece’s commitment and work in the Centreville community will bring a welcomed approach to Parliament next year since their current representative, Prime Minister Christie, could not even be bothered to visit Centreville following Hurricane Matthew.”

While giving his victory speech on Wednesday night, Minnis said Chipman made him proud. He said he did not underestimate his ability to win.

Christie’s defeat

Christie was nowhere to be found during the recount.

He did not make any statements yesterday, however, he issued a concession note almost one hour after PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts conceded the election.

Christie congratulated Minnis, and expressed his "honor and privilege" to have served the Bahamian people.

"I understand, as perhaps few others, the challenges that await Dr. Minnis, and I wish him only success on behalf of our nation," Christie's emailed statement read.

"He has my full support for a smooth transition.

“To those who served alongside me, I thank them for their dedication to our shared ideals."

Many FNMs believe the resounding rejection of the governing party came as a result of the nation’s disapproval of Christie and his leadership.

A major concern among Bahamians was Christie’s failure to discipline Cabinet ministers who abused their office.

Another concern was how the Christie administration spent the more than $1 billion in value-added tax (VAT) it collected since VAT was introduced in 2015.

Political observers opined that all of these issues fed into the perception that the Christie-led PLP could not be trusted with another term in office.



