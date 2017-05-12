Izmirlian: A wonderful day for The Bahamas

Former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian said yesterday “nothing has changed” regarding his interest in re-owning the $3.5 billion Cable Beach resort, despite the many obstacles the project encountered after he filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the United States in 2015.

A seemingly elated Izmirlian was among those supporting Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis at his swearing in ceremony at Government House.

“This is a great day for the country and for the prime minister,” Izmirlian told reporters.

“It’s a wonderful day for The Bahamas.”

When asked if he is still interested in owning Baha Mar, Izmirlian said, “My offer has always been on the table for Baha Mar and nothing has changed on that.”

He took no other questions.

After Izmirlian filed for bankruptcy protection in Delaware, a bitter dispute ensued, involving the project’s financier, China EXIM Bank, its main contractor, China Construction America (CCA), and the government, with Izmirlian seemingly on the opposing end.

The debacle — which played out in courtrooms and in the press — attracted a lot of negative publicity for the Baha Mar brand.

Back in December, former Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that Baha Mar was being sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE) and said the executed sale and purchase agreement represents a “significant achievement for The Bahamas, and a milestone in the troubled history of the Baha Mar resort”.

The resort opened its doors last month, unveiling the Grand Hyatt.

Baha Mar President Graeme Davis said over 1,600 people have been employed.

Back in March, Minnis pledged that the FNM would execute a real sale of Baha Mar.

“Your Free National Movement government will engage and execute a real sale of Baha Mar to a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians; a purchaser who will utilize only Bahamian labor to complete the resort, and will put Bahamians back to work with real jobs as quickly as possible,” Minnis said.

He has yet to make it clear how he plans to do this.

Izmirlian has said that his team had the “best chance” of opening Baha Mar “quickly and successfully”.

The FNM has repeatedly said it believes the resort is “not really open”.







