One day after the Free National Movement (FNM) sealed an historic victory in spectacular fashion, Hubert Alexander Minnis started a new chapter in his life, as did the nation, when he was sworn in as the fourth prime minister in an independent Bahamas, pledging to serve with integrity and govern for all Bahamians.

“Today represents a new day for the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” the new prime minister said.

“It is a new day steeped in ancient traditions.

“Today also represents a renewal and reaffirmation of our democratic heritage. We will honor this mandate for change.”

Former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes, who was celebrating his 89th birthday; former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham, who played an integral role in the final days of the FNM’s campaign, and members of Minnis’ so-called change team were among those who watched as Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling swore in the prime minister in the ballroom at Government House.

Hundreds more crowded Government House’s upper gardens and surrounding areas, some watching from television monitors.

The swearing in was met with cheers from supporters who squeezed their way through overcrowded walkways to witness history; some of them looking through the windows to see Minnis take his oath, officially bringing to an end the era of Perry Gladstone Christie, who did not even hold on to his seat on a day that proved brutal for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

The PLP has been left decimated by the defeat, one senior party member observed yesterday.

As PLPs started their conversations about how to move on, all over The Bahamas, those who supported the FNM celebrated and expressed satisfaction in the outcome of Wednesday’s poll.

“I again thank the Bahamian people for reposing their trust in my party,” said Minnis, who leads the FNM, which won 35 of the 39 seats in the House of Assembly — a margin of victory that stunned even some senior FNMs.

“I will honor this trust with an unwavering commitment to good governance, the rule of law, transparency and accountability.

“We will respect the constitution and we will abide by the longstanding and tested conventions of our parliamentary democracy.

“I thank my colleagues for reposing their confidence in me as prime minister.

“In turn, I pledge an unwavering commitment of collaboration and collective responsibility.

“Ours is an extraordinary system of government.

“I will honor the spirit and traditions of our democratic heritage.”

Minnis said, “It is a new day for The Bahamas. Today also represents renewal and reaffirmation of our democratic heritage,” he said, “exercising a cherished right that is still not universal”.

“The Bahamian people freely elected a new government.

“We will honor this mandate for change.

“Though we are a small country, our democracy is rightly the envy of many countries throughout the world that mark the manner of our bearing.

“Yesterday’s general election was peaceful and free of violence, with civility and nobility.

“Bahamians from all walks of life joined hands and hearts to forge a new direction for our country.

“Now, we are witnessing another orderly transfer of power with tremendous gratitude.”



