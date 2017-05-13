Family remanded over drug find

A 50-year-old mother broke down in tears yesterday when she realized that she would have to spend Mother’s Day in prison.

Velerie Johnson-Brown, her son Christopher Brown, 33, Vanessa Brown, Marguerite Brown and Kendera Moss, 25, were all arrested on a charge of drug possession with intent to supply on May 10, following the seizure of 26 pounds of marijuana.

Although Mr. Brown admitted the offense, the charges are still pending against the other defendants who entered not guilty pleas at their arraignment before Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes.

Uniformed police were on patrol on Market Street when they saw three men behaving in a suspicious manner in front of a home.

As the officers approached, one of the men, identified as Orlando Curtis, fled towards the house where the drugs were found. Curtis is not before the court because he is in hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot injury received during the chase.

The officers smelled marijuana coming from a car in the yard and officers found packages of drugs inside the trunk of the car that was registered to Mr. Brown.

The search continued inside the home and police found more marijuana hidden under the floor.

Forbes has adjourned sentencing to May 15.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted and Nathan Smith appeared for the defendants.



