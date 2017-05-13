Murdered man was drug dealer, court hears

A drug dealer shot a man before a second gunman took his life, a Supreme Court jury heard.

Torry Ellis was testifying yesterday in the murder trial of Edward Johnson, who is accused of the February 25, 2014, murder of Troy Bodie.

Johnson, who is in custody, has denied the murder charge at his trial before Senior Justice Vera Watkins.

Ellis said that he was walking with Bodie through the short cut to Panza Corner when a man with dreadlocks, whom he did not know, passed.

Ellis said Bodie called the man a “sissy” and they continued walking to Pinky’s home.

While there, Ellis said that the man whom Bodie had insulted returned through the shortcut and Bodie went towards him and shot him multiple times.

That’s when, according to Ellis, another unknown man, shot Bodie with a shotgun, causing him to fall back into the road.

Ellis tendered for cross-examination by Bodie’s lawyer, Geoffrey Farquharson, as the prosecutor Linda Evans was not relying on his testimony.

According to Ellis, Bodie was always “strapped” and he sold drugs in the area.

Ellis also claimed that Bodie had beefs with members of the One Order and Mad Ass gangs over drug territory.

The trial continues on Monday.



