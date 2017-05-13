Ministers sworn in

Free National Movement (FNM) Deputy Leader Peter Turnquest was sworn in yesterday evening as the country’s deputy prime minster and minister of finance during a ceremony on the grounds of Government House.

Former Cabinet Minister Carl Bethel was also sworn in as the attorney general and minister of legal affairs.

Both men explained how they plan to effectively and efficiently do their jobs in the upcoming weeks.

The ministerial appointments come one day after Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis was sworn in as the fourth prime minister of an independent Bahamas.

Addressing hundreds in the upper gardens, Minnis, taking a clear jab at the Christie administration, said his government will use public funds for the good of the people rather than personal interests.

“Today, we begin the formation of the people’s government,” he said.

“In order to best serve the Bahamian people, my Cabinet will blend experience with talent and faces in government.

“Today’s appointment reflects this goal.”

Speaking generally about his expectations, Minnis said his Cabinet will be held to a higher standard.

“Transparency and accountability in public finances were often absent by the former government in the past five years," he said.

"In the administration of public finances, my government will adhere to the constitution and to the 2010 Financial Administration and Audit Act.

"My government will ensure that the Public Treasury is utilized for the public good rather than directed towards private interests.

“I will ever remind my ministers to avoid conflicts of interest in the exercise of their public duties."

Plans for the future

Turnquest, a certified accountant and shadow minister of finance for the past five years, will sit in Cabinet for the first time.

He said among important tasks he plans to tackle as finance minister is finding a definite answer for how hundreds of millions of dollars collected in value-added tax (VAT) was spent.

While in power, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) implemented the tax.

The party and former Prime Minister Perry Christie were criticized about his inability to explain where the money went.

Turnquest said, “We’re going to be doing a thorough review of all the expenditure particularly over the last year because we want to understand for ourselves how did we get to this point.

“So we will be doing a thorough review of all the revenue collected and how that money has been spent and what programs have been impacted by it.

“Certainly, we know that is a very important question foremost in the Bahamian people’s minds and so our strategy going forward is going to be to make sure we segregate the VAT revenue to ensure that when we spend that money we can say to the Bahamian people exactly how we plan to allocate those funds.”

Bethel is no stranger to the Office of the Attorney General.

He served as attorney general in a previous Ingraham administration.

Bethel also held other key positions including minister of education and leader of government business in the Senate.

Minnis said Bethel will be appointed to the Senate once again.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian after his swearing in, Bethel was asked about his plans for the sealed Baha Mar documents.

During the campaign trail, Minnis promised that an FNM government would have the documents unsealed.

He also promised to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar.

Bethel said he cannot say when he will look into the matter but it is an issue of national importance.

“I have not had a chance to see the files,” he said.

“I cannot say that I am going to do A, B or C.

“All I know is that the Bahamian people have a right to know.

“I will see what needs to be done and we will go from there.”

He added, “There are many things on my list.

“Fundamental things [that] will be dealt with appropriately.

He continued: “I think the Bahamian people have a fundamental right to know what was in the sealed documents in the Baha Mar deal.

“There is no question of that.

“Every tax exemption given to any foreign investor means one dollar more for every dollar more that your maid who lives Over-The-Hill, your gardner who lives in Fox Hill, your mommy who lives in Nassau Village, that we all have to pay from the humblest to those living in Lyford Cay.

“We all have to pay.

“Bahamians have to pay.

“So, Bahamians have an absolute right to know because there can be no secret about how Bahamian tax dollars are spent.”

Minnis is expected to make additional ministerial appointments in the coming days.



