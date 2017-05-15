Golf club increasing youth empowerment with Aliv partnership

A golf club’s dreams to affect more young people in The Bahamas positively became a reality when telecommunications company Aliv solidified a partnership with the club to help make those dreams come true.

The Range Hawks Golf Club consists of about 40 Bahamian men who are either retired or semi-retired from various professional fields. They travel twice a month to enjoy golf courses around the United States. This, for them, is a more affordable way of enjoying the sport they love, noting that course fees in The Bahamas are exorbitant.

They wanted to give back to the community by focusing on youth empowerment and have been doing so by hosting monthly events in various communities, where they offer food and fun to youngsters. They bring their own families along to bond with many of the children, especially in inner-city communities.

“With Aliv coming on board, we are now hoping to have a constant presence in the community,” said Rod Knowles, Range Hawk member.

Over the weekend, the club held a friendly golf tournament at Baha Mar, directed by legendary golfer Samuel Gardiner. The resort was gracious enough to allow them to utilize the facilities for their event at minimal cost.

Knowles said the Bahamas Children’s Emergency Hostel will benefit from the proceeds from their most recent tournament.

“Aliv is helping us to reach more people and make our charitable causes even bigger,” he said.

The Range Hawks also want to raise awareness about the game of golf so that more young people from the inner city can have an opportunity to participate in the sport. Knowles noted that if a 12th grade student can “break 100” in the game, he or she could stand to be awarded a four-year scholarship at a division 1 school in the United States. Therefore, he sees it as a paramount motive for his club to educate young people about the sport.

Aliv Chief Partner Alan Bates said the company is delighted to assist in causes like this that provide opportunities for youth, especially those who are at risk.

“General youth development is important for us, because it provides opportunities for young people that they may not have had before; and someone did it for all of us,” he said.

“If exposure to the sport can help one young person to say, ‘I will do the right thing’, then we have succeeded,” Bates added.

“It takes discipline, it takes strategy, it takes time — one shot and you always keep coming back."

Aliv Business Specialist Nadario Ferguson is a living example of the positive impact of golf on a young Bahamian’s life. He has been a part of the Bahamas Golf Federation since the age of seven and is convinced that his participation has opened many doors for him.

“I have had the opportunity to travel the world through golf,” Ferguson said, adding that sometimes there are negative connotations attached to the sport, including that it is “too expensive” or a “white man’s sport”.

“We are now at a turning point in this country where we have to make a decision as to how to make the game more accessible to more Bahamians,” he said.

“We are not asking you to go out and be a pro golfer. You can use this sport as a platform or stepping stone for your education and exposure to the vast world. It also will help in your personal development."

Chief Aliv Champion Johnny Ingle was on hand for the check presentation, supporting the fact that this is a group of men doing great things for the Bahamian community.

He said giving back is important to the company as it sees the positive effects of their investment, adding, “It’s a great day to be Aliv!"



