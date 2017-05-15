Marlin Travel donates $6000 to Gambier Primary through Sandals Foundation

Situated in the historic community of Gambier, the younger students of Gambier Primary School got a treat when Canadian travel group Marlin Travel and team members from Sandals Royal Bahamian representing the Sandals Foundation paid a visit to the campus. Plugging in to the Reading Road Trip program, an initiative of the Sandals Foundation, members of the travel group got to sit with children from the preschool and Grade 1 class, and engage them in coloring and reading exercises.

The school’s Principal Sheniqua Curry was happy with the visit and commented, “The kids always get so excited when we have visitors from Sandals and it brightens their day to participate in learning activities that are fun-filled. We at the school are happy to continue to foster a relationship with Sandals and its foundation to assist the kids in their learning.”

Marlene Kirton, vice-president of marketing at Marlin Travel commented, “When we were planning our trip to Sandals Royal Bahamian we just knew that we had to approach the foundation and get involved in one of their youth programs. We did a bit of research on the school and in addition to engaging the kids, we wanted to donate $6,000 to the institution and assist them in checking off any items the administration had on their wish list, and improve the common areas around the school.”

Heidi Clarke, director of programs at Sandals Foundation, also commented, “We at the foundation are happy that Sandals guests near and far are continuing to show an increased interest in our education programs. The Reading Road Trip has been very successful across the Caribbean, including in the historic community of Gambier. We are happy to say we’ve built a great relationship with the school that we hope will last for years to come.”



