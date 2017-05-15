Bahamas National Trust elects new officers

The Bahamas National Trust (BNT) held its annual general meeting and spring council recently to elect the council and officers for the year and discuss the business of the BNT.

At the meetings on April 27-29, the council reviewed the first draft of the BNT’s strategic plan for 2018-2022. The plan will guide the work of the organization for the next five years. Also reviewed was an overarching by-law for the 32 national parks that will be the model for creating individual by-laws for each park.

Fourteen BNT members were elected to serve on the 29-member spring council with the other 14 members representing government agencies, major scientific organizations and universities.

This year the elected members of the spring council are Geoffrey Andrews, Glenn Bannister, Alistair Chisnall, Kevin Cartwright, Colin Higgs, Andy Fowler, Lawrence Glinton, Janet Johnson, Pericles Maillis, Neil McKinney, Karin Sanchez, Patrick Thomson, and Barbara Thompson.

The council elected and appointed the officers for the year. They are Janet Johnson, president; Geoffrey Andrews, deputy president; Alistair Chisnall, honorary secretary; and Simon Townend, honorary treasurer.

Ms. Johnson currently serves as a director in the Minister of Tourism (MOT). As a veteran MOT employee of 37 years she has spent 26 years abroad representing The Bahamas in various leadership positions.

She now applies this vast experience and marketing prowess in her everyday work, managing a variety of interesting assignments and projects and working along with the minister in various World Tourism Organization initiatives.

“I am honored to be president of the Bahamas National Trust,” she said. "Our national parks preserve the unique nature of our islands for Bahamians. These parks are important for biodiversity and serve as outdoor classrooms for 12,000 students annually. The parks also provide tremendous potential for family recreation and to support tourism.

"The staff and the BNT Council see these parks as a destination for visitors to our islands who want to experience their natural beauty. In order to offer an exceptional visitor experience, we will be working to improve infrastructure and management at key parks across our islands. We are hoping to endear Bahamians and residents to the national parks, and encourage them to support our work by becoming members of the BNT.”



