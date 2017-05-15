Man dies following car chase and shootout with officers

A car chase and shootout on Saturday morning involving police officers and a Honda occupied by several men ended when the Honda crashed and burst into flames, police said.

One of the suspects died in hospital on Saturday.

Police did not say whether any of the suspects were shot or what specific injuries led to the man’s death.

According to authorities, officers on patrol attempted to stop the Honda at the intersection of Baillou Hill Road and Wulff Road for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off, heading east.

The officers pursued.

Police said the men in the vehicle began shooting at the officers during the chase, which ended on Montrose Avenue near Tenwich Street after the vehicle crashed into a wall and burst into flames.

Four men emerged from the burning Honda and were arrested.

Authorities said one man was released and two others remained in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



