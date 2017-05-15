Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Man dies following car chase and shootout with officers

Published: May 15, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

A car chase and shootout on Saturday morning involving police officers and a Honda occupied by several men ended when the Honda crashed and burst into flames, police said.

One of the suspects died in hospital on Saturday.

Police did not say whether any of the suspects were shot or what specific injuries led to the man’s death.

According to authorities, officers on patrol attempted to stop the Honda at the intersection of Baillou Hill Road and Wulff Road for a traffic violation, but the driver sped off, heading east.

The officers pursued.

Police said the men in the vehicle began shooting at the officers during the chase, which ended on Montrose Avenue near Tenwich Street after the vehicle crashed into a wall and burst into flames.

Four men emerged from the burning Honda and were arrested.

Authorities said one man was released and two others remained in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links