75 migrants captured off Eleuthera

Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers apprehended 75 suspected undocumented Haitian nationals off Cape Eleuthera early Saturday, immigration officials said.

They also found the body of a man suspected to be a part of the group.

A sloop was seen dropping off migrants shortly after 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Kirkland Neely, officer in charge of the Department of Immigration's Enforcement Unit, said while 75 were captured, it appears that a total of 120 had been on the sloop, which was not found.

The captured migrants were transported to New Providence and taken to the Carmichael Road Detention Centre.



