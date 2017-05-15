DNA performed much worse than in 2012

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) received an estimated 4.7 percent of the vote in Wednesday’s general election — just over half the support it received in the 2012 election, according to statics from the Parliamentary Registration Department.

The Free National Movement (FNM) won 35 seats and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) won four.

The DNA did not win a seat.

It was the same result as the last election, but this go around support waned.

In 2012, the DNA won more than 13,000 votes (8.5 percent). There were 38 seats up for grabs.

On Wednesday, the DNA got 7,537 votes in the 39 constituencies.

A total of 159,910 of the over 184,000 people registered to vote voted.

In Bamboo Town, DNA Leader Branville McCartney got 607 votes, 400 fewer than he secured in the last election when he lost the seat.

The PLP’s Gregory Burrows got 1,512 votes.

The FNM's Renward Wells won with 2,561 votes.

In Seabreeze, DNA Deputy Leader Chris Mortimer came in third with 416 votes — approximately half the support he received in Nassau Village in the last election.

Mortimer lost to the FNM’s Lanisha Rolle, who secured 2,783 votes. The PLP’s Hope Strachan received 1,558 votes.

In 2012, Mortimer got just over 800 votes in Nassau Village.

He lost to the PLP’s Dion Smith, who got 2,301 votes. The FNM’s Basil Moss had just over 1,500 votes.

When contacted on Wednesday night, McCartney said the future of his party is unclear.

He asserted that the result of the 2017 general election was a clear indication of the people’s rejection of the PLP.

He said the DNA will meet to discuss the way forward.

“That is something that we have to assess,” he said when asked about the future of the party.

“...We will certainly have to do an assessment of this election.

“We intend to have a meeting in very, very short order to make the decision as to where to go.”

Despite the losses, McCartney thanked the DNA’s candidates.

The only PLP MPs who held onto their seats were Philip Brave Davis (Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador), Glenys Hanna-Martin (Englerston) and Picewell Forbes (Central and South Andros).

The PLP’s Chester Cooper, a political newcomer, won in Exuma.



