87 percent voter turnout

Eighty-seven percent of registered voters cast their ballots in last week’s election, statistics from the Parliamentary Registration Department reveal.

Officials reported that 159,910 votes were cast. More than 184,000 people were registered to vote.

In 2012, voter turnout was 90 percent — 155,946 of the 172,000 registered voters.

In the 2007 election, there was a 92 percent voter turnout.

According to statistics, 138,800 of the 150,684 registered people voted.

However, only 137,667 were counted.

The others were thrown out due to being incorrectly marked or for other reasons.

In the weeks leading up to the dissolution of Parliament, voter registration significantly improved.

The Parliamentary Registration Department reported sluggish movement with registration up to March.

Former Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall attributed the low numbers to voter apathy.

When he made first made the statement in November 2016, there were under 57,000 registered voters.

Up to the same point in 2011, there were approximately 134,000 registered voters.

The election results are expected to be gazetted today following recounts in two constituencies last week — Fox Hill and Centreville.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie lost his seat to FNM candidate Reece Chipman by four votes.

The Free National Movement (FNM) won 35 constituencies and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) won four.

Nearly 32,000 votes separated the PLP from the FNM.

The PLP secured 59,164 votes and the FNM secured 91,137 votes, a difference of 31,973.

The Democratic National Alliance (DNA) received 7,537 votes.

The FNM got 57 percent of the votes.

The PLP got 37 percent of the votes, and the DNA received 4.7 percent of the votes.

The independent candidates collectively secured 1,244 votes, which accounts for 0.8 percent of the votes.

Independent votes were significantly boosted by Mangrove Cay and South Andros candidate Sharmie Farrington-Austin, who received 273 votes; Long Island candidate Loretta Butler-Turner, who received 252 votes and North Abaco candidate Cay Mills, who gained 250 votes.

Just over 10,000 votes separated the PLP from the FNM in the 2012 election, with the PLP winning 29 of the 38 seats.

The FNM won nine seats.

However, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham resigned from frontline politics, forcing a by-election which saw the PLP capture North Abaco.

Just under 4,000 votes separated the FNM from the PLP in the 2007 election.

That year, the FNM won 23 of the 41 seats.

The PLP won 18 seats.



