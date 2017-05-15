Mitchell: FNM win not the second coming

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Immigration Fred Mitchell charged yesterday that there was nothing “revolutionary” about the Free National Movement’s general election victory and insisted that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) must move quickly in preparation for the 2022 election.

Mitchell lost in Fox Hill to FNM candidate Shonel Ferguson, who took him down by more than 200 votes.

“I have read a lot of rubbish over the past few days since the election from the FNM leadership and its supporters,” Mitchell said.

“My take on it is this, the FNM and its supporters should not believe their own propaganda.

“The objective reality is that they simply have a mandate to govern for five years.

“There is nothing revolutionary about their victory or far reaching.

“They were able to manipulate a population suffering from the ill effects of the economic recession, which was never overcome, and the turn of clever phrases plus the money of foreign interests to accomplish what they have, and the failure of the PLP to correct the problem.”

Key members of the Christie administration were slaughtered in Wednesday’s general election that saw Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis elected as the fourth prime minister of The Bahamas.

After representing Centreville for 40 years, former Prime Minister Perry Christie became the first prime minister of The Bahamas to lose his seat.

Mitchell asked PLP supporters to “not get caught up in silly sentimentality, and believe the FNM’s propaganda about ourselves”.

“It is simply rubbish,” he said.

“This is not the second coming, but a simple election victor which can be reversed in five years, emphasis on ‘can’.

“We have got to move quickly, though, and put the past behind us.

“The problems are glaring and obvious, but we will need professionals to guide us through the process.

“The road will be difficult because these people in the FNM are especially vicious and vindictive.

“They have no moral or ethical underpinnings, which will prevent them from doing anything that they can get away with.

“That is the reality. If we get into boo-hoo and woulda, shoulda, coulda, then we are lost ourselves.

“Politics is not a crying game. It is a competition for power. Power is the only fact.

“They have it, we want it and need it to govern and protect the poor in this country.

“The rich are now in charge; Eileen Carron, Louis Bacon, Fred Smith, Sarkis Izmirlian.

“That is the fight now against rich and powerful monied interests.

“The rats are guarding the cheese.”

He said he had no special analysis to offer on the PLP’s loss.

Mitchell thanked the residents of Fox Hill who voted for him.

He received 2,198 votes.

Mitchell had held the seat since 2002.

Ferguson, who lost to Mitchell in 2012, got 2,444 votes on Wednesday.



