Cabinet to be revealed today

The remaining 13 members of the Cabinet of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis are set to be sworn in at Government House today at 5 p.m.

While the list of ministers was not formally revealed yesterday, The Nassau Guardian understands that Dr. Duane Sands will be minister of health; Dionisio D’Aguilar will be minister of tourism; Marvin Dames will be minister of national security; Jeffrey Lloyd will be minister of education; Desmond Bannister will be minister of works and Romauld Ferrier will be minister of the environment.

The Guardian also understands that Dion Foulkes, a former labor minister in the Ingraham Cabinet, was being considered for the post of minister of labor.

On Friday, Peter Turnquest, the deputy prime minister and minister of finance; and Carl Bethel, attorney general and minister of legal affairs, were sworn in at Government House.

The Guardian was also told by key sources that former Bar Association President Elsworth Johnson was the pick for minister of state for legal affairs.

Yesterday, FNM Chairman Sidney Collie did not confirm the names of the remaining ministers, but he confirmed the size of the new Cabinet.

“The PLP had a portfolio Cabinet of 16. We are going to have a portfolio Cabinet of 15,” Collie said.

He had previously indicated there would be 16 Cabinet ministers.

Yesterday, Collie said, “Every administration consolidated and reorganized. We haven’t eliminated any; we have simply reorganized the balance of the [ministers’ portfolios].”

Collie said the list of new ministers was finalized yesterday.

During the campaign, Minnis revealed his intention to make Lloyd education minister and Dames national security minister.

Addressing hundreds of people in the upper gardens of Government House last week, Minnis said his Cabinet will blend experience with talent and faces in government and will be held to a higher standard.

“Transparency and accountability in public finances were often absent by the former government in the past five years," said the new prime minister

"In the administration of public finances, my government will adhere to the constitution and to the 2010 Financial Administration and Audit Act.

"My government will ensure that the Public Treasury is utilized for the public good, rather than directed towards private interests.

“I will ever remind my ministers to avoid conflicts of interest in the exercise of their public duties."

The new Cabinet will meet for the first time tomorrow.



