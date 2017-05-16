Son fined for drugs found in mother’s house

A 50-year-old woman who spent Mother’s Day in prison was yesterday acquitted of drug possession with intent to supply charges after the prosecution withdrew the charge against her.

But Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes warned Valerie Johnson-Brown that had the case proceeded against her, she could have been convicted of the charge.

Police arrested Johnson-Brown, and her daughters Vanessa Brown, Marguerite Brown and Kendera Moss, 25, on May 10, following the seizure of 26.3 pounds of marijuana on their property at Bimini Avenue, off Market Street.

Police said that they obtained a search warrant after they smelled the scent of marijuana coming from the premises.

Christopher Brown, her son, surrendered to police after his family was arrested and admitted ownership of the drugs.

He was yesterday fined $30,000 or three years in prison after the court took into account his early admission of guilt and previously clean criminal record.

Forbes told Mr. Brown that if the prosecution wished, they could have applied for his home and car to be seized

According to the prosecutor, uniformed police were on patrol on Market Street when they saw three men behaving in a suspicious manner in front of a home.

As the officers approached, one of the men, identified as Orlando Curtis, fled towards the house where the drugs were found. Curtis is not before the court because he is in hospital receiving treatment for a gunshot injury received during the chase.

The officers smelled marijuana coming from a car in the yard and officers found packages of drugs inside the trunk of the car that was registered to Mr. Brown.

The search continued inside the home and police found more marijuana hidden under the floor.

Nathan Smith appeared for the defendants. Superintendent Ercel Dorsett prosecuted.



