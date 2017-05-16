Jamaican sentenced in drug seizure

A Jamaican man, who claimed he was in a dispute with gang members in his country, was yesterday jailed for four years after pleading guilty to charges of marijuana importation and drug possession with intent to supply.

Fabian Bacchas, 44, of Montego Bay, told Deputy Chief Magistrate Andrew Forbes that he needed money, after he allegedly ran into a 2015 BMW owned by a gang member with his uninsured 1998 Toyota Camry.

The prosecutor, Superintendent Ercel Dorsett, said that police acting on information went to Black Point, Exuma on May 11. They saw Bacchas and he took them to a cay where officers found 122 pounds of marijuana.

In court, Bacchas claimed that Delvin Braynen, 44, of Hay Street, knew nothing about the drugs.

Bacchas said that he had been stranded on the cay for three weeks without food or water after his coconspirators dropped him.

He said he went to the shore when he heard a boat’s engine, and saw Braynen, whom he asked to take him to Nassau.

According to Bacchas, Braynen said that he would first need to sell some conch and fish to get sufficient fuel. This didn’t happen, as police intercepted them.

Forbes sentenced Bacchas to three years in prison on the importation charge and four years on the drug possession with intent to supply charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Braynen pleaded not guilty and will be tried on the allegations on July 28.

He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services and advised of his right to seek bail in the Supreme Court.











