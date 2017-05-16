Sands: Many PLPs to blame for party’s loss

Last Wednesday, the Free National Movement (FNM) won 35 of the 39 available seats in Parliament, leaving the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) with only four seats in an historic win.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian yesterday, Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands said the FNM’s win had much to do with the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) overall failure than its members seem to realize.

“A number of senior members of the Progressive Liberal Party have to share in this load,” Sands said.

“I think there are some lessons that we in the Free National Movement should learn in this defeat and that is that the good grace of the Bahamian public is not something that has an infinite supply.

“...You can come in with phenomenal goodwill, but if you forget who the boss is or who the bosses are, if you forget who put us there, if, at any point in time, you are not acting for the goodwill of the Bahamian people, you can expect to get rolled out the same way.”

He spoke to the FNM’s ability to handle its issues and move on from disagreements.

Last year, Sands was former Long Island MP Loretta Butler-Turner’s running mate for the leadership of the FNM.

Butler-Turner and six other FNM MPs eventually ousted Minnis as opposition leader.

Sands said the PLP should have handled its issues, particularly with former Prime Minister Perry Christie, head-on the way the FNM did.

“The PLP now probably wishes they [went through] a painful process themselves,” he said.

“[FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis] withstood blistering criticism, not only from without but from within, but he has survived and perhaps been made stronger.

“I think he enjoys the support of every single one of the candidates who stood next to him to form this administration.

“As we listen to comments by Leslie Miller and Philip Galanis and other individuals...Fred Mitchell on his rant this weekend, it speaks to remorse that they did not tackle the difficult problem.

“This is not easy, and if you believe that you can get by on posters, billboards and T-shirts and this amazing show of force, that you can flam the Bahamian public to believe that, well it is a new day.

“It is an absolutely new day and that’s not going to cut it.

“That should show as an example of how we need to deal with some of our pressing challenges in this country.

“Deal with it head-on.”

On Sunday, former Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell said there was nothing “revolutionary” about the FNM’s general election victory.

He insisted that the PLP must move quickly in preparation for the 2022 election.

Former Central and South Eleuthera MP Damian Gomez said had PLP Deputy Leader Philip Brave Davis led the party into the election, the PLP would have won.

Former PLP MP Philip Galanis expressed a similar view.

He believes the extent of the loss would have been minimized under Davis’ leadership.

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller said last week that there was a plan by a group of PLP members to get rid of Christie, but the plan fizzled after key members, including Davis, backed out.

Miller said he sought to separate himself from Christie, but that was not enough.

He said he and several other former PLP MPs were collateral damage in the election.

“Obviously, the hate and disgust for him was so great,” he said.



