Sands vows to keep NHI

New Health Minister Dr. Duane Sands yesterday vowed to keep the many promises he and Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis made leading up to the 2017 general election regarding healthcare and healthcare facilities in The Bahamas.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Sands assured that he was not making empty promises.

He spoke briefly about his plans as the country’s new health minister.

“Certainly, we have no interest in discontinuing National Health Insurance (NHI),” Sands said.

“Both Dr. Minnis and I are committed to positive healthcare reform.

“[We will] utilize some of the tools that already exist.

“We have made it clear that it is our intention to improve the infrastructure of public facilities, inclusive of the Rand Memorial Hospital, Princess Margaret Hospital and many community clinics.

“We’ve made promises to introduce a national blood bank.

“We’ve made a commitment to have a functioning coroner’s facility independent of the existing outdated morgue.

“We’ve made a commitment to introduce a maternity and child wing.

“We have said that NHI is going to be made better and more applicable to the concerns and needs of the ordinary Bahamian with a focus on dealing with catastrophic problems that can wipe out families.

“These were not idle comments.

“We’ve thought about this at great length and now we need to set about making these things happen.

“There are a number of people who were excluded, and in a meaningful way, from the discussions, including physicians, insurance providers, pharmaceutical companies, both wholesale and retail, physical therapists, occupational therapists, etc.”

Sands said his work begins as soon as he is sworn in.

He said he will be in a better position to elaborate on plans and timelines concerning his ministry after the first Cabinet meeting this morning.







