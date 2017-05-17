Parliamentary privilege appeal in limbo

The change in government could signal the end of an appeal against a judge’s landmark ruling on the boundaries of parliamentary privilege.

The defeated PLP administration had appealed last year’s ruling by Justice Indra Charles that former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald had breached the constitutional right to privacy of directors of the environmental group Save The Bays (STB) by reading private emails of its members in the House of Assembly.

Justice Charles ordered Fitzgerald to pay $150,000 in damages for the breach, and granted a permanent injunction barring parliamentarians from accessing or making public the personal information of the non-profit organization.

Fitzgerald had argued that the group was not a legitimate environmental organization and its sole purpose was to destabilize the government.

When the matter was called in the Court of Appeal yesterday, Loren Klein, a consultant in the Office of the Attorney General, asked for an adjournment of at least 30 days to allow Carl Bethel, the new attorney general, to be briefed on the matter.

The matter has been adjourned to June 26. At that time, the court will learn whether the appeal will proceed.

Following the ruling, Fitzgerald moved a resolution for the House Committee on Privilege to determine whether Justice Charles, STB Director Fred Smith, QC, and lawyer Ferron Bethell should be held in contempt of the House of Assembly.

Chief Justice Sir Hartman Longley and newly appointed Minister of State for Legal Affairs Elsworth Johnson both described the action as an attack on the independence of the judiciary.



