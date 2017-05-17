Butler-Turner: No regrets

A week after her defeat by Free National Movement (FNM) candidate Adrian Gibson in Long Island, former opposition leader Loretta Butler-Turner said she has no regrets about anything she has done in her political career.

Gibson, a political newcomer, won the seat with 883 votes, compared to Butler-Turner’s 252 votes, according to statistics from the Parliamentary Registration Department.

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) candidate Glendon Rolle received 526 votes.

“I don’t live life with regrets,” Butler-Turner said yesterday, in an interview at her home.

“I’m very happy.

“I stand by what I have done.

“If there are mistakes that have been made, if there are failures, what I do with my life is, I take the lesson away from that, so it helps to better prepare me and give me a greater understanding of what I may or may not have done that I could have done differently.

“But, no, I have no regrets.

“I am very proud of what I have done, and I believe that history will look back and determine exactly what Loretta Butler-Turner has done.

“I know the truth, and I hope that in the fullness of time, Bahamians will come to know that full truth.”

Last December, in an unprecedented move that took the country by surprise, Butler-Turner became the first female opposition leader when she and six members of the FNM’s parliamentary caucus wrote a letter to the governor general advising her that they had lost confidence in Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis as their leader in the House and asked that he be replaced by Butler-Turner.

She then came under heavy fire after appointing controversial community activist and talk show host Rodney Moncur as a senator.

Butler-Turner also appointed Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney as leader of opposition business in the Senate, a relationship that soon went sour after McCartney accused Butler-Turner of sowing “seeds of confusion”.

McCartney resigned only three months after his appointment.

The former Long Island MP said yesterday her focus will now be on her family.

“I have been in frontline politics for over 15 years, and since I was not re-elected, I think that at this time, I am going back to being a private citizen,” she said.

“I believe that if I have been successful in showing other young women that there are many possibilities and that in order to achieve those possibilities you sometimes have to push the envelope further than you would like.

“Many people may not understand you at the time that you do what you do, but i think in the fullness of time, people will come to appreciate that it truly was about not an individual, but about doing more.

“...For me I am very grateful for whatever contribution I have made.

“Obviously there are lessons to be learned by myself and by others, and if that can be used as an experience that people can take a lesson away from, then I can be very happy.”



