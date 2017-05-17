Cash calls on govt to disclose BOB status

With Bank of The Bahamas (BOB) reporting further financial losses in the quarter ending in March, former Free National Movement (FNM) Chairman Darron Cash said the Minnis administration must fully disclose to the people of The Bahamas why the people’s bank is teetering on financial collapse and let the “chips fall where they may”.

Cash said with each financial report, shareholders and the public are advised of some new journey.

“Nevertheless, the drip, drip of bad financial results continues,” he said.

“The public deserves to know why.

“The government is the majority shareholder in Bank of The Bahamas.

“For all intents and purposes, the Government of The Bahamas owns BOB.

“But, the new FNM government should not own the problems of the Christie administration.”

Non-performing loans have plagued the bank’s performance.

For the quarter ending December 2016, the bank’s total assets stood at $775.96 million, liabilities were $681.18 million and total equity was $94.78 million.

Its net loss was recorded at $5.5 million for the first three months of this fiscal year, compared to the $3.1 million in the prior year.

At the end of March, the bank’s net loss was just over $11 million, according to its most recent quarterly report.

BOB also attempted to seek legal protection as the Central Bank is demanding an increase in loan loss provisions.

Cash said this is not the time to retreat to safety in an attempt to protect the bank.

He said this would be a misguided effort to protect the public and a grave mistake.

“A retreat to safety - by withholding information - in an effort to protect or prop up BOB would be an early, big and grave mistake for the new government,” Cash said.

“Conversely, a very quick win for the new minister of finance would be to release all of the relevant internal analyses and reports that Mr. Christie (the former prime minister) received and refused to make public, all while singing, ‘It’s all right now’.

“The Bahamian people have a right to know the truth.”

Cash said let the chips fall where they may.

In October 2015, the government announced it was establishing Resolve Bahamas Ltd., a government-owned special purpose vehicle, to absorb $100 million worth of BOB troubled loans.

The FNM was very critical of the decision.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who was then leader of the opposition, called for the appointment of a select committee to conduct a review of BOB’s operations.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie promised to provide a report on Resolve.

Weeks leading up to the general election he doubled down on that commitment, but never did so.

Days before the election, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said the next government will have to deal with BOB immediately after it takes office.

Yesterday, Cash said his call for transparency is not a political witch hunt, but about the full disclosure of the bank and its position.

He said in time the new administration will undoubtedly determine how they wish to address the issue of political lending, and who did what.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest released a statement on Bank of The Bahamas yesterday.

Turnquest said: “The government of The Bahamas acknowledges that the Bank of The Bahamas is a systemically important financial institution and as such is fully committed to its success.

“The government further acknowledges the concerns of the various stakeholders with respect to the bank's capital, liquidity and governance.

“In its role as the majority shareholder, the government is committed to working with the board, management and regulators in comprehensively addressing all of these issues and returning the bank to sustained profitability.”



