Date:
Woman fined for stabbing at PLP rally

ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: May 17, 2017

A jealous woman who stabbed a love rival at the Progressive Liberal Party’s final rally before its election defeat has been ordered to pay her victim $500 in compensation and perform 40 hours of community service.

Erica Thompson, 22, of Jerome Avenue, pleaded guilty to causing harm to Tenear Culmer on May 9 at her arraignment before Magistrate Samuel Mckinney yesterday.

She did not have a lawyer.

Thompson met Culmer dancing at the rally on Clifford Park with Michael Mortimer.

Thompson approached Mortimer, who reportedly denied that he was her boyfriend when questioned by Thompson and her friends.

Thompson walked off after Mortimer disowned her, but returned moments later wielding a pocket knife.

Culmer put up her arm in defense and was cut on the left forearm. The wound was not serious and did not require stitches.

Thompson, who paid $250 yesterday, has until June 19 to pay the remainder.


