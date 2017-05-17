Lloyd: Education transformation not an overnight thing

New Education Minister Jeff Lloyd yesterday asked Bahamians to understand that improvements are coming, as promised, but will take time.

“I’d like to caution... the Bahamian people to advise and understand that this is a transformational process, which is not going to be an overnight thing,” Lloyd said outside the Office of The Prime Minister yesterday morning.

“It’s going to take time.

“Naturally we are going to have to learn the lay of the land, particularly in education.

“It is a wide and extensive ministry and department, as you know so well.

“Once we get an understanding of exactly where we are, we will begin to implement the commitment and proposals that we have made.

“We expect great things out of education and great things for The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

During the 2017 campaign trail, Lloyd suggested an amendment to the Education Act which would guarantee access to free education for all residents of The Bahamas between the ages of three to 17.

He said there needs to be massive training and retraining of teachers.

He spoke of low numbers of high school graduates and said there need to be ways to improve students’ performances.

While in Opposition (in March), Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said, “Particular attention will be given to early childhood and preschool education, and additional opportunities will be given to all qualified Bahamian students to complete tertiary education at the University of The Bahamas for free.

Lloyd was asked if those plans will still come into fruition.

He said, “Education now is affordable.

“But you’re absolutely right; the Free National Movement’s ambition, program and commitment to the Bahamian people is that the transformation of our society will be on the backs of education.

“That is the primary vehicle of transformation.

“We believe that because the education of our people is the most fundamental obligation and right of a Bahamian government.

“We recognize that, unfortunately, the minimum requirements are not being met by students who leave school.

“Those requirements for graduation ... less than 50 percent of them are, in fact, meeting those requirements, and we believe that, that has to be improved substantially.

“We’re going to go back.

“We’re going to make formal education available to the earliest of our young people, and that is two and a half to three years of age .

“We have proposed and we are committing to make early childhood education, particularly pre-school, available to all two and a half and three year olds.”



