Dames unclear on timeline for police back pay

National Security Minister Marvin Dames said yesterday the government’s financial position will have to be thoroughly examined before he can say whether police who worked extended shifts in 2013 and 2014 will be paid this month as promised by former Prime Minister Perry Christie during the 2017 election campaign trail.

Outside of the Office of the Prime Minister, Dames told the media, “We said it on the campaign trail.

“As a government, we are committed to paying officers for what is owed to him.

“Outside of that, we have nothing to say.”

He added, “We have to look and see where it is, where we’re at.

“I can’t...from the outside in, it is very difficult to say whether there is money or not.

“We will begin this process now of seeing exactly where it is, where we are at, what we have and what are some of the challenges we will face moving in and we’ll take it from there.”

Last month, at a Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) rally on R.M. Bailey park, Christie said the officers, who successfully sued the government all the way to the Court of Appeal, will be paid in two tranches: The first payment was to be made on May 29 and the second payment would be in the next budget cycle.

Shortly after the announcement, Police Staff Association (PSA) President Dwight Smith told The Nassau Guardian while he is pleased with Prime Minister Perry Christie’s announcement that police officers who worked extended shifts in 2013 will be paid after the general election, it remains unclear how the government plans to do so given that it has had no negotiations with the association in nearly four years.



