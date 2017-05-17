BPL union head wants ‘secret’ deal dead

Bahamas Electrical Workers Union (BEWU) President Paul Maynard said yesterday the union will block any agreement with a foreign entity that potentially jeopardizes Bahamian jobs at Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

He was referring to former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s announcement on Monday night that among its final acts as the government of The Bahamas, Cabinet approved a natural gas energy deal with a company days before the general election.

Christie said, if followed through, the agreement would bring about more affordable and reliable power in The Bahamas.

Prior to last week’s

election, sources close to the matter told The Nassau Guardian the former government was in negotiations with U.S. firm New Fortress Energy to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) power facility near the existing Clifton Pier Power Station.

In August 2015, New Fortress Energy signed an agreement with Jamaica’s power company, Jamaica Public Service, to supply natural gas to the power plant at Bogue in Montego Bay.

The union fears the plan in The Bahamas calls for significant jobs cuts.

Maynard said the BEWU was not consulted.

Calls placed to BPL CEO Pamela Hill were not returned up to press time.

“You think I will let my members be laid off at Clifton Pier and you bring in Americans to work while Bahamians are at home?” Maynard asked.

“That cannot happen. Never, no way.

“The company that will train Bahamians, who we have out there; retrain them to operate the propane/natural gas plants, those are the [people] we are going with.

“Those are the ones we want the government to go with, because it is in the best interest of this country that they would look out for Bahamians.”

Maynard called on the Free National Movement (FNM) administration to review and, if necessary, revoke the agreement if it is not in the best interest of Bahamians.

Deputy Prime Minister Peter Turnquest said last week his party will look into what he called “secret negotiations” between New Fortress Energy and the recently ousted Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) government.

Maynard said while LNG production is needed for more affordable and reliable power, the government should also look to Bahamian companies to provide propane gas.

He stressed, “I don’t have any problem [because] this deal needs to get done.

“We need new engines. We need new equipment, and we need to have our transmission and distribution systems upgraded.

“But, there is no way we are going to support skulduggery. You can forget it.”

Maynard also expressed dissatisfaction with BPL’s overall performance.

He said there are better suited companies which ought to be reviewed.

BPL has yet to reveal its business plan, which the former government spent $900,000 on, more than a year ago.



