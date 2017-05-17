Cooper rebukes racially charged comments

In a move that could give some insight into the future brand of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) as it rebuilds and attempts to improve its image following a crushing defeat at the polls last week, incoming Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper yesterday distanced himself from racially charged remarks made at a PLP National General Council meeting on Monday night, which Cooper called “unfortunate”.

“During Monday’s ceremony for the farewell address for former Prime Minister and Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Perry Christie, there were unfortunate remarks made by the moderator in the vein of black people enslaving each other while white people watched, and white Bahamians not supporting the PLP, as an allegory for our party’s recent loss at the polls,” Cooper said in a statement.

“While there will be much to discuss and probe in the wake of the PLP’s loss, I want to make clear that I, Chester Cooper, in no way support those sentiments or think them a fitting and proper analysis of the PLP’s loss.”

Cooper was referencing remarks made by PLP Chairman Emeritus Errington ‘Minky’ Isaacs while introducing PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts at the farewell address of former Prime Minister Perry Christie.

“You know, I always speak to my children. And I tell them, ‘Check your history years ago. Who round us up while we were in Africa?’”, Isaacs told the crowd.

“Our own black people round us up. The white people stood on the sideline and watched. Well, ain’t nothing changed, man. Ain’t nothing changed. When are we as black people gonna learn to stick together and work together? You don’t see no white people supporting the PLP, per se. We’ve got to learn the stickability.”

Cooper said he wanted to make clear that all Bahamians are welcome in the PLP.

“The PLP is an organization that is supported by Bahamians of every racial makeup.

“The thread that binds us is that we are all Bahamians.

“Many white Bahamians voted for me, and fought a hard battle in Exuma and Ragged Island to keep that constituency in the PLP’s column in what appears to be a wave election.”

The PLP secured four seats, to the Free National Movement’s (FNM) 35.

Interim PLP Leader Philip Brave Davis (Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador), Glenys Hanna-Martin (Englerston) and Picewell Forbes (Mangrove Cay and South Andros) were the three other seats the PLP won.

Cooper thanked all Bahamians for their support and dedication to the PLP.

He said this nation, like many others, has a deep and complex racial history.

He said though the Bahamian people still bear the scars of the deep wounds of the past, “we must move forward, together to build this country that we all love”.

“This is the time for healing,” Cooper said.

“Indeed, Bahamians of all races and ethnic backgrounds are welcome in the Progressive Liberal Party.

“We are interested in building this nation for all.

“This has been clearly demonstrated in [former] Prime Minister Christie having supported many white Bahamian candidates in the past and the white PLPs who served in the Senate and Parliament.

“We will need all hands on deck to steer the PLP back to its progressive roots and work to empower all Bahamians, regardless of race or ethnicity.”

Christie resigned on Monday night from frontline politics.

In his farewell address to PLPs, the former prime minister said it is important that the PLP understands the message the electorate sent.

He said PLPs must also come to terms with whatever mistakes were made, a critical lesson to rebuilding.

Christie said while history favors a return of the PLP to government, the party must do the right things to prove itself “worthy of the trust of the Bahamian people”.

Yesterday, Cooper thanked Christie, the NGC and the people of the Exumas and Ragged Island for reposing their confidence in him.

He pledged to provide excellent representation and to hold the current administration accountable in Parliament.

Davis is also expected to lead the Official Opposition in the House.

Davis said as leader his focus will remain on rebuilding the PLP’s brand and being an effective opposition in the House of Assembly.



