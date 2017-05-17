Forensic audits ordered

The government announced yesterday that forensic audits will be conducted on the Urban Renewal Department, Bank of The Bahamas and the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI), which were all hugely controversial under the previous administration.

The revelations of the audits were made in a statement that followed the first meeting of the new Cabinet.

The statement, released by Bahamas Information Services, said there will also be forensic audits on other departments and programs.

It also said the Cabinet decided that all ministers will conduct audits within their respective ministries (including departments and agencies funded by the public purse) of people hired on contract, their job titles/positions, salaries and periods of contract.

“It would also be determined whether there are also contract persons attached to a project or projects funded by an international agency,” the statement noted.

“It was agreed that where persons were hired with specialty skills who have been performing needed services, that every effort would be made to retain their services.”

The statement added that the Ministry of Finance will also be reviewing processes within ministries and departments to bring about greater efficiency.

“The government is seeking to curtail unnecessary expenditure and the results of these audits will assist it in determining the way forward,” it stated.

“Where persons are found to be in breach of the Financial Administration and Audit Act, to have misappropriated public funds or engaged in unlawful activities, the law will take its course.”

The statement is in keeping with a pledge made by Dr. Hubert Minnis, the new prime minister, on the night of the Free National Movement’s (FNM) election victory a week ago.

Minnis warned that, while the FNM administration will not victimize anyone, those who have abused positions of trust “may have something to fear”.

“We will give the auditor general the resources and tools he needs to find out how the people’s money was spent,” said Minnis during a rally at the sports center grounds.

“And if there is evidence of criminality, we will let the law take its course.”

A key theme of the FNM’s campaign was that there was blatant abuse of trust among some in power, cases of conflicts of interest and a failure to account for hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

Minnis repeatedly accused the PLP of being corrupt.

Another concern was how the Christie administration spent the more than $1 billion in value-added taxes (VAT) it collected since VAT was introduced in 2015.

Multiple contracts the government entered into on behalf of the Bahamian people were never made public.

Political observers opined that all of these issues fed into the perception that the Christie-led PLP could not be trusted with another term in office.

The statement yesterday said the Cabinet also held preliminary discussions on the budget exercise, as the budget must be presented to Parliament and come into effect by July 1, 2017.



