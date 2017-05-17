BAIC staff arrested

Authorities were yesterday questioning seven Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) employees as part of a theft investigation, The Nassau Guardian can confirm.

Details were trickling in up to press time.

When contacted, Senior Assistant Commissioner Stephen Dean confirmed an investigation was initiated into missing items from the corporation.

He indicated that more details will be made available to the public.

Later, Assistant Commissioner Clayton Fernander, head of the Central Detective Unit, told The Guardian the employees were being questioned at CDU over suspected “theft by reason of employment”.

A police source said authorities were looking into reports that some items were removed from the department on the night of the recent general election.

It was unclear what was allegedly stolen from BAIC.

Allegations of theft in government agencies featured prominently in the election campaign.

Those allegations referred to money.

At a Free National Movement (FNM) rally in North Abaco, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham said he learned $860,700 was stolen from the Ministry of Finance under the “not so watchful eyes” of the Christie administration.

The ministry acknowledged it was aware and investigating an incident concerning an overpayment of a vendor, but said it had no evidence of $860,700 being missing or stolen from the ministry.

The ministry did not state the amount of the overpayment, but asserted it did not amount to $860,700.

Losses in various government agencies, including the Road Traffic Department, the Bahamas Customs Department and theft at the Department of Social Services were also rehashed in the lead-up to the election, as the FNM made a case that the former government squandered public funds and were not accountable.

Yesterday, the government said it will conduct forensic audits into Bank of The Bahamas, the Bahamas Agriculture and Industrial Corporation, and the Urban Renewal Department “among others”.



