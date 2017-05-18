Man acquitted of murder on appeal

A man was freed of a murder charge in a directed acquittal yesterday.

Edward Johnson was cleared of the February 25, 2014, shooting death of Troy Bodie at Fleming Street, after Senior Supreme Court Justice Vera Watkins upheld a no case submission.

Prosecution witness Torry Ellis, who was with Bodie shortly before he was killed, testified that another man was responsible for Bodie’s death,

Ellis said that he was walking with Bodie through the shortcut to Panza Corner when a man with dreadlocks, whom he did not know, passed.

Ellis said Bodie called the man a “sissy” and they continued walking to Pinky’s home.

While there, Ellis said that the man whom Bodie had insulted returned through the shortcut and Bodie went towards him and shot him multiple times.

That’s when, according to Ellis, another unknown man, shot Bodie with a shotgun, causing him to fall back into the road.

According to Ellis, Bodie was always “strapped” for protection as he sold drugs in the area.

Ellis also claimed that Bodie had “beefs” with members of the One Order and Mad Ass gangs over drug territory.

Linda Evans prosecuted.




