Carnival assault case adjourned to June

The trial of a Bahamian accused of assaulting a gay, Jamaican man during Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival in New Providence earlier this month will now be held on June 7.

Police arrested Darwin Farquharson, 34, of Infant View Road after he was allegedly stopped from beating Adrian Brown, who lives in Maryland.

Farquharson is free on $500 bail.

Brown said that he was dancing at the festival on May 6 when two men threw water on him. When Brown approached the men, they called him names and they started to pelt him with rocks and bottles.

He was reportedly rescued from a further attack by other revelers, who reportedly detained Farquharson for police.

Brown is a former member of the U.S. Navy.



