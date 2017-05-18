Date:
  • Email to friend
  • The Nassau Guardian Facebook Page
  • RSS Feed
  • Pinterest



sub_save_img

Carnival assault case adjourned to June
ARTESIA DAVIS
Guardian Senior Reporter
artesia@nasguard.com

Published: May 18, 2017

  • Share This:

    Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Email to friend Share

  • Rate this article:

The trial of a Bahamian accused of assaulting a gay, Jamaican man during Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival in New Providence earlier this month will now be held on June 7.

Police arrested Darwin Farquharson, 34, of Infant View Road after he was allegedly stopped from beating Adrian Brown, who lives in Maryland.

Farquharson is free on $500 bail.

Brown said that he was dancing at the festival on May 6 when two men threw water on him. When Brown approached the men, they called him names and they started to pelt him with rocks and bottles.

He was reportedly rescued from a further attack by other revelers, who reportedly detained Farquharson for police.

Brown is a former member of the U.S. Navy.

 


Add comment

Comments

Name: 
Email: 
Note: Comments are moderated and generally will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive. The Nassau Guardian reserves the right not to publish comments that may be deemed libelous, derogatory or indecent.

Security code
Refresh
 

 

Today's Front Page

  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper
  • Enewspaper

  • http://www.ansbacher.bs
  • http://www.walkinclinicbahamas.com
  • http://www.cfal.com
  • http://www.colinageneral.com
  • http://www.Colina.com
.

Quick Links