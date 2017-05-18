Debris near Eleuthera possibly from missing plane

Debris found in waters near Eleuthera is believed to be from a private passenger plane that went missing while flying over The Bahamas, according to U.S. Coast Guard Liaison Officer to The Bahamas Lieutenant Commander Aaron Mader.

On Monday afternoon, authorities lost contact with the plane as it was flying from Puerto Rico to Titusville at 24,000 feet.

Yesterday afternoon, Mader confirmed with The Nassau Guardian that debris similar to the materials of the plane, a Mitsubishi MU-2B, was found east of Eleuthera.

“They have looked at what they believe to be debris,” Mader said yesterday.

“They’re moving into position to try to investigate that with the help of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Royal Bahamas Police Force.

“It hasn’t been confirmed that it is debris from [a] crash but we believe that, that is what it is.”

On board the plane was 52-year-old Nathan Ulrich of New Hampshire, 40-year-old New York entrepreneur Jennifer Blumin and her two sons, three-year-old Theodore and four-year-old Phineas.

There was no sign of the passengers up to press time.

“No,” said Mader when he was asked if there was any sign of the four.

“We haven’t seen any sign of them yet.

“We’ve had search and rescue on scene since the beginning and they’re going to continue to be on scene at least through today.

“We have seen trash and debris in the water.

“They’re just trying to get someone over there to confirm that it is what they think it is.”



