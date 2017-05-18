D’Aguilar: Tourism growth is number one goal

Minister of Tourism and Aviation Dionisio D’Aguilar said the primary focus of his portfolio will be to grow the Bahamian tourism product.

“It’s all about growing the number of visitors that come to our country,” D’Aguilar said in a recent interview since becoming minister.

“I’m a numbers guy.

“So, it is all going to be about how much they spend, how long they come for, whether they have a good time. That is going to be our primary focus.

“Let’s look at [statistics], look at numbers, let’s see what we have to do, lots of innovation, everybody has lots of ideas.

“I’m open to every idea.

“Let’s see what we can do to make our tourism

product fresh, new, rejuvenated and get it growing again.”

Tourism arrivals to The Bahamas have remained “mostly flat” since the mid-1990s and the country has not achieved significant growth in its tourism sector over the last two decades when compared to other major tourist destinations throughout the Caribbean, according to a recent working paper published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

When asked to specify initial plans for the ministry, D’Aguilar said, “I don’t know.

“I’m going to go there, I’m going to speak with the staff, get the lay of the ground.

“They always say, you know, one day you are a common citizen, then the next day you are an expert, so I don’t want to fall in that trap.

“I want to go speak with the experts, speak with the civil servants in that department, give them the benefit of the doubt.

“They tell me what the problems are, what they think, and then, what did the prime minister say, we set policy.

“So the day-to-day running, we leave it to them, we guide them, advise them and hopefully we can get our tourism product to grow. That’s the number one goal.”



