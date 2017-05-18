Roberts won’t offer again as PLP chairman

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts said yesterday while he will not seek the party’s chairman position whenever it holds its next convention, he will remain heavily involved in politics until he dies.

During an interview with The Nassau Guardian, Roberts confirmed that he would not seek to keep his position after the party’s convention.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe said earlier this week that he intends to run for chairman of the party at the next convention, which he said should be held in the next several months.

Wilchcombe previously served as PLP chairman in the 1990s.

Roberts said while Wilchcombe did not request his support, he has it.

Despite his intention to step down from frontline politics, Roberts assured, “I will never retire permanently from politics.

“I love the game of politics.

“I will be here until I die, giving advice to the young people seeking political advice and helping out wherever I can.”

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie retired as party leader on Monday night.

On Tuesday, former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis told The Tribune that his party intends for him to become the leader of the Official Opposition in Parliament.

He did not say when the next convention will be held but said the party has more pressing issues to handle.

Davis also said that he is not concerned that there are only four opposition members in Parliament.

Roberts said he is not concerned either.

“Not at all,” Roberts said.

“In 1997, we had six members that were returned, and one of us left and started his own party and left us with five.

“One fella’ by the name of Bradley Roberts emerged and, almost singlehandedly, I devoured the FNM (Free National Movement), and five years later we became the government.

“If I did it before, somebody else will do it for the PLP.”



