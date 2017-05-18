In Centreville, mixed emotions over Christie’s departure

Louise Southerland, a 73-year-old lifelong resident of Centreville, yesterday said she prayed for former Prime Minister Perry Christie to lose his seat, because he did “a lousy job” during his 40-year tenure as a member of Parliament.

Last week, Christie was among 25 incumbent Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) MPs to lose their seats in Parliament in the electorate’s brutal rejection of the former administration.

Christie became the first sitting prime minister to lose his seat, after FNM candidate Reece Chipman defeated him by four votes.

Christie received 1,905 votes to Chipman’s 1,909.

“To be truthful, Mr. Christie could have put more interest into the Centreville area,” Southerland told The Guardian.

She said in comparison to other areas in New Providence, including Elizabeth Estates and Flamingo Gardens, Centreville is nowhere near as developed, despite the fact that Christie grew up there and served as prime minister twice.

Southerland said she did not feel sorry for Christie and insisted he got what he deserved.

When asked about her expectations for Chipman, Southerland said, “As far as I know of Mr. Chipman, the plan that he said to me he has, I think it will be a million times better than what Mr. Christie has produced here.”

She added that she is willing to give Chipman two years to see changes in the constituency.

However, Brittney Williams, 28, said she didn’t expect Christie to lose.

“I really thought everybody was going to vote him in and not vote him out,” Williams said.

“Like people say, they don’t see him, but he is one man, he can’t do everything one time.

“I still [haven’t seen] this Reece person yet.

“... I never even see him in person, like, to say, have a conversation with him in the Centreville area.

“But all my life, I only know about Mr. Christie.”

Williams added that she doesn’t think Christie deserved to lose.

“I don’t think he took anyone for granted,” she said.

“He is only one person.

“He can’t help everybody, every day.

“He did a good job, on my behalf.”

Similarly to Williams, 76-year-old Edna Johnson said she believes Christie did the best he could.

“I think within myself, he did good,” said Johnson, who has lived in the area for 48 years.

“Probably he could have done better... but he did the best of his ability.”

Johnson said she was surprised that Christie lost and charged that the people of Centreville betrayed him.

“I felt sad for him because he did a lot,” she said.

Speaking to his recent resignation as leader of the PLP, Johnson said, “I think that was something that he had to make up his mind to do himself.

“That’s what he had to do.

“Now if he feels justified in doing that, more power to him.”

Asked to speak about her expectations for Chipman, Johnson said, “The only thing he could do is do the best. You make promises, but you can’t fulfill all those promises. And if you tell me you are going to do something for me, I am looking forward for you [to do it].

“Everybody wants something, but someone gets left behind.

“The ones that left get behind, those are the ones that are disgruntled.

“You cannot fulfill all those promises.”

Johnson added, “I am very proud of Mr. Christie and I love Mr. Christie. I just wish him all the best.”

Christie resigned as leader of the PLP Monday night at the party’s National General Council (NGC) meeting and took full responsibility for the PLP’s crushing defeat at the polls.

“The time has come for me to move on, and I do so with these final words to you,” Christie said.

“I wish to God that I could have helped more people.

“But, God knows, for all my faults as a leader and as a man, I tried my best to do the best that I could for the Bahamian people.”

Christie had led the PLP since 1997.

PLP Deputy Leader Philip Brave Davis will succeed Christie as the interim leader of the PLP until it goes to convention.

Davis said the focus will be on rebuilding the party and its brand and being an effective opposition party.



