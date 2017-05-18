Albury: Critical need for electoral reform

Acting Parliamentary Commissioner Charles Albury said yesterday the modernization of the Parliamentary Registration Department and electoral process in The Bahamas, as recommended by the election observers from CARICOM, is critical.

“I think the introduction of modern technology in our process is critical,” Albury said.

He said consideration must be given to the conduct of the advance poll.

He explained that the list of eligible people for that exercise has increased significantly over the years.

“I think we have to look again at the advance poll,” Albury said.

“The advance poll register has increased exponentially, so we have to determine whether that list of persons who are eligible to vote in the advance poll needs to be revised or reviewed and reduced.

“And, if it remains as it is, then we have to compensate for that by having more polling stations on advance poll day, particularly here in New Providence.

“That was the major contributing factor to the concern on advance poll day — the one location for about 6,000 voters.”

The advance poll was chaotic following a last minute change to the number of voting locations.

This resulted in long lines and waiting times of up to five hours.

There was also a late start due to the late arrival of ballot boxes.

Additionally, some people’s names did not appear on the register, preventing them from voting on the day.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie requested a full reporting of the advance poll to examine what went wrong.

Yesterday, Albury confirmed that the report had been completed and handed over to the Office of the Prime Minister.

Former Parliamentary Commissioner Sherlyn Hall, who had oversight over the advance poll, said Carl Smith, a returning officer and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, should be questioned about the decision to limit the polling stations on New Providence.

Smith has made no public statement on the matter, but resigned in his capacity as a returning officer.

The CARICOM team said the activities prior to polling day tended to cast a shadow over the electoral process, namely the advance poll and the registration process in the lead up to the exercise.

The election observers from CARICOM gave the country’s electoral process on May 10 a nine out of 10 rating.

However, the outdated registration process and voter registration cards put the country behind everyone else in the Caribbean in those respects.

A full report, including recommendations, is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

Albury said the overall conduct of the election was professional and smooth, though he acknowledged isolated mistakes were made and resolved.

With the official results gazetted, Albury said there have been no reports on voter irregularities or fraud.

Albury said voter turnout was 88 percent.

The number of spoiled ballots or ballots that were not counted for other reasons remains unclear.



