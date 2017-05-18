BAIC probe deepens

As authorities continued to question seven Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) employees — four men and three women — over the alleged theft of electrical items such as televisions and computers, Assistant Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander indicated yesterday police may need to question more staff.

When asked whether anyone in a senior position will be taken in for questioning, Fernander said based on the investigation that has not been determined, but “if so, let the chips fall where they may”.

“As to who those persons are, I can’t say at this time,” he said.

The Nassau Guardian revealed yesterday that the employees were taken to the Central Detective Unit (CDU) for questioning.

According to a police source, authorities were looking into reports that some items were removed from the department on the night of the recent general election.

Yesterday, Fernander said authorities were still determining when the alleged theft occurred.

He said, “All of those lines of inquiry we are determining, in terms of when it happened.”

Fernander was unable to say whether there was sufficient evidence at this time to charge anyone.

“We have investigators on the ground as we speak and we will be able to determine that as we move with our investigation,” Fernander said.

Attorney Wayne Munroe, who has been engaged to represent the employees, insisted the matter has nothing to do with missing funds.

Munroe said it is troubling that the employees were being detained at CDU.

“I find it remarkable that the approach to the suspects is different to the approach ever before, and I also find it disturbing the make-up of the persons, particularly given the allegations,” he said.

“It is not an allegation of stealing one penny, not one cent.”

When contacted, BAIC General Manager Troy Sampson acknowledged the matter, but declined to speak to specifics, saying he did not want to preempt the outcome of the investigation.

He did not say whether the employees in question were terminated.

On Tuesday, the government said it will conduct forensic audits into Bank of The Bahamas, the Bahamas Agriculture and Industrial Corporation and the Urban Renewal Department, “among others”.



