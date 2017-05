Dion Smith.

Published: May 18, 2017

Authorities are questioning former Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) Executive Chairman Dion Smith in connection with the ongoing theft investigation at the corporation. Police said Smith is expected to be held overnight. Officers recently released eight BAIC employees, who were also questioned in regard to the theft case. The Nassau Guardian will continue to follow this matter.

