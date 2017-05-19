Four BTC moms honored at Rahming Brothers concert

Four mothers from Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) were honored at the annual Rahming Brothers Mother’s Day Concert. The four BTC team members were Jayde Knowles, Terry Moxey, Rochelle Dorsett and Sherry Rolle. They each received awards for their hard work as mothers in the community.

One of the honorees, Sherry Rolle said, “In all honesty this was a shocker simply because I am not one of those persons that are in the forefront. I am more of a behind-the-scenes kind of person so I was pleasantly surprised.”

Jayde Knowles, the youngest of the four honorees said, “The nomination was very uplifting and reassured me that I’m doing a good job. To be recognized along with the other mothers who had done so much is truly humbling. The best part of the night was to hear the achievements of so many different women in our society.”

BTC was the title sponsor for the event. Public Relations Manager Indira Collie said, “We were happy to support the Rahming Brothers this year. We were particularly happy to see that four of our own mothers here at BTC were honored. We are proud of Jayde, Terry, Rochelle and Sherry and also congratulate them.”

