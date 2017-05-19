Bel Canto Singers gear up for 12th spring concert

Preparations for another wonderful Bel Canto spring concert are well on their way.

This year’s performance, under the distinguished patronage of Governor General Dame Marguerite Pindling, promises to be a grand event covering many genres of music.

The group commences its weekend of celebrations with a champagne dinner and dance at the Balmoral Club on Thursday, May 25 at 7:30 p.m., with door prizes being one of the highlights.

Guests will dance the night away to the lively selections of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Pop Band, back by popular demand and DJ Elton Cooper.

Tickets are $125 and include a complimentary ticket to the Saturday evening grand concert.

The Bel Canto 12th Anniversary Concert will be held on Saturday evening, May 27, with a 7:30 p.m. seating time for 8 p.m. performance at Christ Church Cathedral.

Tickets for this concert may be purchased at Logos Bookstore, Harbour Bay Plaza, and Custom Computers, Cable Beach and Old Fort Bay locations.

This concert will bring together local and international brass, strings, and percussion players to accompany the singers.

From cherished classical sacred music to modern classics, the eclectic program will include contemporary Christian compositions by Craig Courtney, the operatic aria “Chi il bel sogna di Doretta” from La Rondine by Puccini which was made famous by the likes of Leontyne Price and Montserrat Caballe — among others, spirituals and a compelling piece by Mark Hayes — “Prayer for the Children”.

The 12th anniversary celebrations are in memory of Judy McPhee-Glover who transitioned on January 15, 2017 and is the sister of the groups’ director and founder, Eldridge McPhee; and Dr. Jesse Teel who transitioned in September 2016, husband of Dr. Sandra Teel.

Both Drs. Sandra and Jesse Teel have been long-time supporters of the Bel Canto singers and have served as mentors to McPhee when he lived in Columbia, South Carolina. He worked with Drs. Jesse and Sandra Teel and developed a life-long friendship.

The Bel Canto Singers are excited and privileged to embark on a concert tour in Columbia, South Carolina, June 1-5, 2017 with a grand concert at St. Simon and St. Jude Episcopal Church in Irmo, South Carolina, on Saturday, June 3 at 6:30pm.

For the Columbia engagement, the Bel Canto Singers will be accompanied by string players from the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra.

The mission of Bel Canto Singers Bahamas is to create a safe space and atmosphere that encourages and nurtures its members to live consciously, with a deep sense of civic responsibility.

Members are passionate about personal and musical growth and excellence, and the above attributes are demonstrated through the production of both local and international world-class concerts. Through the medium of the arts, the choir provides opportunities for self-growth, development, and training, as it continues to create responsible and confident citizens while building an enduring national cultural institution.

“For over 12 years, I have been realizing my vision: To work with individuals through musical productions to have an impact on the lives of our members, thereby impacting their communities,” McPhee said.

“Moreover and equally important is the assistance in building stronger more secure communities through our work in the communities through the arts.

“The mark of a good leader is discipline, and after having studied music for some 35 years, I know that talent and discipline create success. This formula is not unique to music.”



