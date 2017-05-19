Bus driver admits attack after accident

A man yesterday admitted to attacking a man after arriving at the scene of a traffic accident involving an employee.

Bus driver Mark Moss, 48, pleaded guilty to causing harm to another bus driver, Latherio Ferguson, at Bernard Road on May 16 at his arraignment before Magistrate Samuel McKinney.

It all began when Ferguson’s bus collided with another bus driven by one of Moss’ workers near Grant Street.

Ferguson said he stopped and the driver called Moss, who arrived on the scene, punched him in the head, and struck him in the head with a rock and a Guinness bottle.

Ferguson arrived at the Fox Hill Police Station bleeding from the head and was assisted to hospital. His injuries were described as serious.

Explaining his actions, Moss claimed that he lost control after Ferguson allegedly threatened him and his driver.

McKinney fined Moss $1,000 or nine months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $1,500 in compensation to Ferguson by June 23.

Inspector Philip Davis prosecuted.



