Miller: PM remarks taken out of context

Former Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller maintained yesterday that he is still concerned about former Prime Minister Perry Christie’s health following the former Centreville MP’s devastating loss at the polls last week Wednesday, and said despite the comment being taken out of context by those who sought to put their spin on it, he made the statement out of genuine care for Christie.

“I simply said to the press that I was concerned about his welfare and, of course, his physical welfare because people forget that the prime minister had a stroke about 10 to 15 years ago and the pressure of the job, and the pressure of what took place last week Wednesday, could affect any human being,” Miller told reporters in the foyer of the Ministry of Works.

“That was really out of grave concern - for anyone that I care for, that’s all it was.

“Some people took it out of context, what I said, and put their own spin on it. But that’s the way it is.”

Miller made the statement about Christie’s mental health just days after the election.

He also told The Nassau Guardian there was a plot to remove Christie as leader of the PLP during the party’s January convention.

But Miller said key people, including former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, pulled out.

He did not refer to the comment yesterday, but said he was concerned for Christie as a friend, noting that to lose a seat after 40 years of representation would impact him.

Christie, 73, said he wanted to remain on to finish the work he started.

Christie said on Monday night at a National General Council meeting of the PLP that he was disappointed some of his colleagues would question his mental state.

He also said he was surprised that some did not know him well enough to expect him to take responsibility for whatever happened at the polls last week Wednesday.

He did not name anyone.

Miller did not attend the NGC meeting.

Asked why he did not attend, Miller said he was “tired as hell”.

“I have other things to do now, you know,” Miller noted.

Leadership

Davis was named interim leader of the PLP on Monday night.

The PLP is expected to go to convention relatively soon, but a date has not been announced.

Miller said yesterday he is not interested in running for any leadership position.

He said he supports Davis as leader and hopes former Attorney General Alfred Sears becomes deputy leader.

“That is my hope,” Miller said.

Sears challenged Christie for leadership of the PLP in January, but was defeated.

Davis is also expected to be sworn is as leader of the Official Opposition today.

His team includes Picewell Forbes (Mangrove Cay and South Andros), Glenys Hanna-Martin (Englerston) and Chester Cooper (The Exumas and Ragged Island).

The government won 35 seats in the election.

Miller said the opposition will take a lot of blows, but that is to be expected.

He said the tone of the government will be set by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis.

“Some people get upset, they get emotional, figuring they own the world because they won an election,” Miller said.

“That can evaporate in five years, overnight.

“Half of the people in there, I don’t even know their names.

“In fact, with 90 percent of them, I don’t know who they are.”

As for the current administration, Miller said he believes Minnis has selected a good Cabinet with a decent mixture of experience and youth.

“I think we have to give the government an opportunity for the next six months to set a course of action for and on behalf of the Bahamian people, and then you judge them,” he said.

“I don’t think you pre-judge. Now, they are just getting in.

“The government is not an easy job. To be a minister is a difficult situation.

“I think they are going to do well. You have to realize that we need them to succeed.

“Their success is our success and likewise their failure is going to impact each and every Bahamian.”

He said PLPs and FNMs must see to it that the government succeeds.



